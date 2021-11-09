STOCKBRIDGE – Southside Church, located off Eagle’s Landing Parkway behind Umi’s Japanese Steakhouse in Stockbridge, recently showed its support for health care workers at Piedmont Henry Hospital by donating funds to help feed staff members and showing up to serve them a hot breakfast.
Lead Pastor Tim Rives, alongside two other Southside staff members, delivered the donation check to the hospital on Aug. 24. Piedmont Henry chose to use the gift, dedicated to boosting its workers’ morale, to cater a breakfast for its staff on Sept. 23. From 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., Rives and 10 volunteers from the church, in addition to the hospital’s executive team, served pancakes, eggs, bacon and sausage to 1,100 workers coming on and off their shifts.
“The people who volunteered were there for over two hours, and I don’t think they ever stopped smiling or felt like they weren’t making an impact,” Rives said.
Because of the ongoing financial generosity of church attendees, Southside sponsored this initiative for the hospital, which has been straining under the conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The people who work at the hospital are the Southside — they’re our neighbors and friends, and they take care of us. They were going through a really difficult season, and that’s what we do: We show up for our neighbors on the Southside when they are going through a lot and need some encouragement,” Rives explained.
“When the COVID-19 pandemic first started, the community rallied behind our staff and supported them with cards, signs, prayers, and donations of snacks and meals. Over time, I think a level of fatigue settled in over everyone as we encountered several more surges,” said Lily Henson, M.D., CEO of Piedmont Henry. “During the fourth surge, when it seemed that we were challenged the most, there was another wave of support. The donation from Southside Church, and their presence at the breakfast event, could not have come at a better time. It showed our staff that the community was still behind them and appreciated everything they had done during the pandemic.”
Committed to cultivating a community of people, partners, and community organizations who are for the Southside of Atlanta, the church chooses to invest its resources in ways that matter to those living here.
“It’s one thing to feel bad about something that’s going on; it’s another to step into the situation and do something for other people,” Rives said. “As a church all along, we’ve known we wanted to be more than a word on a wall or on a T-shirt. We want to go to places to serve people and share God’s love with them even if they didn’t ask. We heard the need, and rather than standing off at a distance; we wanted to show our neighbors at Piedmont that we were for them.”
Southside Church is a non-denominational church that operates in strategic partnership with North Point Ministries in Alpharetta.
