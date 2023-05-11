Students from the Mrs. Amy Dance Studio recently competed in the Turn It Up Dance Challenge in Covington. In the 5 and 6 years of age division, The Rockin' Robin Duet of Kaley Aspinwall, left, and Stella Ware received a first place platinum award and a first place high score in their category.
The Teen Competition Team received a High Gold Award in Jazz and Musical Theater, a first place platinum award and placed in the top 10 high score award for Born To Be Wild, a first place platinum award for Easy On Me and an eighth place high score award. Shown here are, l-r, Addison Roney, Mackenzie Fludd, Lilah Crawley, Lainey Crawley, Kynslie Raymer and Kylie Naulta.
Special Photo
