ATLANTA – Gov. Brian P. Kemp has appointed the Honorable Stephen Knights, Jr. to fill the vacancy on the Henry County State Court created by the resignation of former Chief Judge David Brown on April 1.
Knights currently serves as a judge on the Henry County Magistrate Court. Prior to his appointment in October 2020, he worked in a variety of public and private legal offices. Judge Knights was previously the senior attorney in the private firm of Knights Law Group, Magistrate Court Judge and Pro Tem Judge of the Clayton County Magistrate Court, Senior Litigation Assistant District Attorney (ADA) in the Clayton Judicial Circuit, ADA in the Griffin Judicial Circuit, and Assistant Solicitor General for Clayton County.
