The Supreme Court of Texas refused Gov. Greg Abbott's request to intervene Thursday in the case of mask mandates established by several local jurisdictions.
As a result, the lower court ruling allowing school districts to require masks in their schools still stands.
Abbott wanted the Supreme Court to rule quickly, superseding a state court rule that says that unless there is a compelling reason to not do so, a petition for the court to order a government official to take an action must first go to the Texas Court of Appeals, which is the intermediate appellate court, before it can go to the Texas Supreme Court.
The governor argued that state officials did not have time to go through the regular appeals process, and that allowing local governments to set their own mandate rules would cause confusion.
Abbott can still appeal, but he must do so to the court of appeals, before he can go to the state supreme court.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.