PsiAlphaOmegaArborDayTreePlanting.png

Members of Southern Crescent Pearls Foundation Inc., in partnership with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Psi Alpha Omega Chapter, planted a dogwood tree at Hampton Middle School in observance of Earth Day.

 Special Photo

STOCKBRIDGE — To celebrate Earth Day on April 22, Southern Crescent Pearls Foundation Inc., in partnership with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Psi Alpha Omega Chapter, planted a dogwood tree at Hampton Middle School. With the addition of this tree, students and staff will be able to enjoy the beauty it brings and the shade it will provide on warm days for years to come.

Trees are important to the environment, reducing climate change, preventing water pollution, flooding, purifying the air, and providing a source of food. The organizations strive to enhance the environment by planting one tree at a time.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.