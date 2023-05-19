Members of Southern Crescent Pearls Foundation Inc., in partnership with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Psi Alpha Omega Chapter, planted a dogwood tree at Hampton Middle School in observance of Earth Day.
STOCKBRIDGE — To celebrate Earth Day on April 22, Southern Crescent Pearls Foundation Inc., in partnership with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Psi Alpha Omega Chapter, planted a dogwood tree at Hampton Middle School. With the addition of this tree, students and staff will be able to enjoy the beauty it brings and the shade it will provide on warm days for years to come.
Trees are important to the environment, reducing climate change, preventing water pollution, flooding, purifying the air, and providing a source of food. The organizations strive to enhance the environment by planting one tree at a time.
For more information on Southern Crescent Pearls Foundation programs and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Psi Alpha Omega Chapter, visit their websites at www.scpfinc.org or www.psialphaomega.org.
About the Psi Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Incorporated
Psi Alpha Omega is a Platinum Premiere chapter represented by more than 300 women of strength and courage. Chartered on Dec. 10, 2005, Psi Alpha Omega serves the citizens of Clayton and Henry counties. As the oldest Greek-letter organization for African-American women, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority has been at the forefront of providing “Service to All Mankind.”
