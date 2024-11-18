Elijah Atkins (center), a student at Austin Road Middle School who is pictured with (left to right) his teacher Garynne Parks and Lindsey Sanders, HCWA Communications and Regulatory Coordinator, won first place in this year’s Henry County, Georgia Model Water Tower Competition.
Elijah Atkins (far right), winner of this year’s Henry County, Georgia Model Water Tower Competition, puts his winning tower through testing and judging by HCWA water professionals at the Tussahaw Water Treatment Plant.
Students from nine Henry County Middle Schools participated in the recent Georgia Model Water Tower regional competition at the HCWA Tussahaw Water Plant.
Elijah Atkins (center), a student at Austin Road Middle School who is pictured with (left to right) his teacher Garynne Parks and Lindsey Sanders, HCWA Communications and Regulatory Coordinator, won first place in this year's Henry County, Georgia Model Water Tower Competition.
Elijah Atkins (far right), winner of this year’s Henry County, Georgia Model Water Tower Competition, puts his winning tower through testing and judging by HCWA water professionals at the Tussahaw Water Treatment Plant.
Angel Jenkins (center), a student at Austin Road Middle School, won second place at this year’s Henry County, Georgia Model Water Tower Competition.
Nix Dunn (center), a student at Stockbridge Middle School, won third place at this year’s Henry County, Georgia Model Water Tower Competition.
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Water Authority has announced the winners of the 2024 Henry County, Georgia Model Water Tower Competition — an annual engineering, design and build project for middle school students in Georgia.
The Authority, in partnership with the Georgia Section of the American Water Works Association (GAWWA) and the Georgia Association of Water Professionals (GAWP), hosted this regional event recently at the Tussahaw Water Treatment Plant.
