Young entrepreneurs Treandos Thornton and Noah Thornton are raising awareness and funds for child abuse prevention. The Henry County students are selling original art as an on-going kid-inspired campaign. All of the works on sale are original creations by either Treandos or Noah. Proceeds from the sales benefit the non-profit organization Prevent Child Abuse Henry. Both kids were motivated by the desire to help out an organization during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
"We just want to help out," said 6-year-old Noah Thornton. "I love making art and helping others." "Our mission means more than just everyday business," said 9-year-old Treandos Thornton. "We want to make a real difference in the community. Kids can do some amazing things, and we can lead the way. Just give us the chance and believe in kids. We can all do our part. Watch out for us."
"Prevent Child Abuse Henry would like to thank Treandos and Noah Thornton for their generosity and eagerness to help others in their community," said Robin Jones, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse. "We look forward to working with these young entrepreneurs to help bring child abuse prevention into the spotlight. Please check out their amazing artwork, bowties and even a book. They will be donating a portion of sales to Prevent Child Abuse Henry for a limited time."
Treandos and Noah Thornton are the kid leaders of T&N Bow Ties and Apparel, an authentic kid-operated bow tie retail outlet. The business mission is to encourage youth confidence and leadership through exposure to life skills, including highlighting professional attire. The business duo produces and hosts Business Tips with Treandos, an innovative business podcast that features interviews with both emerging and established business professionals.
The Thornton brothers established the neckwear business, T&N Bow Ties and Apparel, in 2017. The popular kid operated boutique markets neckwear for kids, men and women. The team at T&N Bow Ties and Apparel believes that style can have a purpose, which can help boost the confidence of young men and women throughout all communities. Both Treandos and Noah are on a mission to help people in various ways. They successfully led the 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 Community Holiday Food & Toy Drive, which has collected over 2,000 non-perishable food items and toys for families throughout the Southeast. For more information on T&N Bow Ties and Apparel, please visit www.tnowties.com.
