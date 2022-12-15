McDONOUGH – A Henry County man will spend the next 20 years in prison after opening fire at two people fleeing an argument at the basketball court and striking one in the head.
Henry County Superior Court Senior Judge Arch McGarity sentenced Anthony Armstrong today to 30 years with the first 20 years in prison. A Henry County jury convicted Armstrong, 20, of two counts of aggravated assault, one count of terroristic acts, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The jury returned the guilty verdict after hearing evidence that Armstrong got into a confrontation with Christopher Reiner and his friends at the basketball court at the Creekwood Station subdivision in McDonough in March 2020.
Reiner and Armstrong exchanged words and then Reiner got into his car with his girlfriend to leave. As they were leaving, Armstrong pulled a gun and fired seven shots. One of the bullets went through the back of the car headrest and lodged in Reiner’s head, causing him to lose consciousness and crash the vehicle.
He was rushed to hospital and treated for his injuries.
At the trial last week, jurors convicted Armstrong after seeing part of the shooting that was captured on surveillance video. Jurors also heard evidence that Armstrong is a known gang member.
“This victim is lucky to be alive after being shot in the back of the head. Had this bullet taken a different path, we would be here for a murder trial,” District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. “Mr. Armstrong brazenly opened fire in broad daylight in a neighborhood and risked the safety of everyone in the community. We are pleased to see justice served for his actions.”
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Brittany Forester and Kayla Kudratt.