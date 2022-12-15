justice2.jpg

McDONOUGH – A Henry County man will spend the next 20 years in prison after opening fire at two people fleeing an argument at the basketball court and striking one in the head. 

Henry County Superior Court Senior Judge Arch McGarity sentenced Anthony Armstrong today to 30 years with the first 20 years in prison. A Henry County jury convicted Armstrong, 20, of two counts of aggravated assault, one count of terroristic acts, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. 

