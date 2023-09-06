Looking to adopt a pet? Event is scheduled for Sept. 9

A pet adoption event is scheduled Sept. 9 at Nash Farm Park.

 Special Photo

HAMPTON — Henry County Animal Care and Control and the Henry County Animal Initiative are teaming for a pet adoption event.

The “Feral Fiesta” is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nash Farm Park in Hampton.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.