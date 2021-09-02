LOCUST GROVE — Luella High School teacher Jacob Sapp has been selected as a finalist for the 2021 Everyday Champion Award from the National Center for Learning Disabilities.
Sapp is a 2008 graduate of LHS and currently serves as a Special Education English teacher.
The award is given to educators for their exceptional support to students with learning disabilities and attention through the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 10 finalists are chosen — five educators and five school administrators. One winner from each category will be announced in the fall. Winners will each receive $5,000 and be honored during the NCLD’s annual benefit in December.
NCLD used the following criteria to choose finalists:
• Dedication to students with learning disabilities and attention issues and their families.
• Modeling integrity, fairness, compassion, and resiliency.
• Advocating for persons with learning disabilities.
• Provides services to students with learning and attention issues on a direct or leadership level.
According to NCLD, one in five children nationwide has a learning disability or attention issue.
“These every champions have been crucial to their success in the classroom,” officials from the center said.
For more information about the National Center for Learning Disabilities, visit www.ncld.org.
