Malaysia faces hung parliament for first time in history

Voters wait in line at a polling station during the 15th general election in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday.

Malaysia is facing a hung parliament for the first time in its political history, after a divisive, tightly-contested general election left major parties unable to secure enough votes to form a new government.

The result has thrust the Southeast Asian country into fresh political turmoil, as rival leaders scramble to broaden collations in renewed efforts to form a clear majority. Whoever wins will become Malaysia's fourth prime minister in as many years, as the country grapples with rising inflation and a cost of living crisis.

