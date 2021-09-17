McDONOUGH — A man arrested in March on charges of raping an elderly McDonough resident has been sentenced to 25 years in prison and life on probation following his guilty plea on Sept. 16.
Travale Farris, 29, was arrested for the February rape after his DNA matched the suspect in the crime. Farris pleaded guilty to one court each of rape, aggravated sexual battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, exploitation and intimidation of an elder person and three counts of criminal attempts to commit a felony.
On Feb. 5, Farris was captured on video going to door to door at the Heritage at McDonough Senior Living Complex checking for unlocked doors. He tried three before finding one unlocked. He entered the apartment, sexually assaulted a 76-year-old woman, then “casually left the home,” police said.
Farris lived one mile from the complex.
“This was a horrific crime and we are grateful to bring justice for this survivor,” Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. “We wanted to ensure that Mr. Farris cannot harm any more of our county’s elderly population. Under this sentence, there is no possibility of parole and he must serve every day of that 25 years and continue to be supervised by officers for the rest of his life.”
In addition to spending the next 25 years in prison and the rest of his life on probation, Farris must register as a sex offender, have no contact with any of the victims and stay away from the senior living complex.
