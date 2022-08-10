A man accused of shooting three people in a Dallas hair salon in May has been indicted on seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as a hate crime, according to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.

"A Dallas County Grand Jury has returned multiple indictments on Jeremy Smith, 37, charged in connection to shootings allegedly motivated by bias or prejudice against Asian Americans -- thus classified under Texas law as a hate crime," the DA's office said in a news release Tuesday.

Recommended for you

PHOTOS: Stockbridge celebrates 100 years

PHOTOS: Stockbridge celebrates 100 years

Stockbridge hosted its Centennial Celebration on Sunday, Aug. 7 at the local  amphitheater. The City was founded in 1920 and officially recognized its Centennial back in 2022 but due to COVID-19 restrictions, large celebrations were halted at that time. Click for more.

CNN's Andy Rose, Paradise Afshar and Raja Razek contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.