McDONOUGH — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday the arrest of a man wanted for rape.
Trenton Carmichael, 21, is accused of raping a teenage girl on March 15 after meeting her through social media and sending a Lyft car to pick her up.
According to the HCSO, Carmichael initially presented himself as an 18-year-old. When the girl arrived to the meet, she attempted to leave after realizing he was older than he claimed.
“Carmichael reportedly forcibly raped her near a wooded area and lake,” HSCO officials said.
Police are investigating similar incident that could have involved Carmichael.
“Situations of this magnitude break your heart. Speaking as a father, I have daughters and you want nothing more than to protect them,” Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said. “I can’t urge parents enough to monitor online activity and educate their children about the dangers of social media and predators.”
Carmichael has been charged with rape, aggravated sodomy and aggravated assault. He remains in the Henry County Jail.
