Man dies after falling while subway surfing in New York

A man in New York City died early Saturday morning while subway surfing on top of the J-train on the Williamsburg Bridge.
The 32-year-old man lost his footing, fell from the train onto the tracks, and was struck by an incoming train, the New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed to CNN.
Officers found him "unconscious and unresponsive" around 4:35 a.m. and emergency medical services pronounced him dead at the scene.
Authorities have not yet identified the individual.
The J-train was suspended between Broad Street and Marcy Avenue and was delayed as a result of the incident, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). Normal service has since resumed.
"Riding on top of trains is not smart," MTA Spokesperson Tim Minton told CNN.
Thrill seekers often find their way on top of the train cars in attempts to surf the subway. In 2019, a 14-year-old boy died after getting struck while subway surfing, CNN affiliate Spectrum News NY1 reported.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.