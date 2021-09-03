STOCKBRIDGE — A man seen waving a handgun near Woodland High School Thursday morning was safely taken into custody following a "multi-hour situation" the Henry County Sheriff's Office said.
The HCSO reported Shelby Mark Poss, 24, was seen by a witness running toward and away from the school with the handgun while dropping her children off.
The report caused Woodland high, middle and elementary to go into a soft lockdown for the majority of the day. The schools were able to lift the lockdown and dismiss students on time. The Sheriff's Office, SWAT Team, Henry County police and fire department responded to the scene.
Poss was captured in a neighboring area hours later. The sheriff’s office said Poss has no history of mental illness and was suspected of being under the influence of narcotics.
"This was an isolated incident that started around 10:30 a.m. and was over before school was dismissed and no one including the suspect was harmed,” said Sheriff Reginald Scandrett. “Our collaborative effort with the aforementioned agencies allowed us to bring Poss into custody in a timely manner.”
Poss has been charged with reckless conduct and disruption of school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.