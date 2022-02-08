021222_HDH_Indecency.jpg

Henry County police are looking for the man in the photos. He's wanted on charges of public indecency committed at the Walmart on Hudson Bridge Road.

 Special Photo

STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are looking for man wanted for public indecency.

The suspect is accused of committing the offense on Jan. 8 at the Walmart on Hudson Bridge Road.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact Detective T. Mears at 770-288-8211 to the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121. Tips, photos and videos can be texted to 770-220-7009.

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos