STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police are looking for man wanted for public indecency.
The suspect is accused of committing the offense on Jan. 8 at the Walmart on Hudson Bridge Road.
Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact Detective T. Mears at 770-288-8211 to the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121. Tips, photos and videos can be texted to 770-220-7009.
