Indeed, Kevin Miller of Montague, Massachusetts, is lucky for life.
He recently won $25,000 a year for life in the multistate lottery game Lucky for Life. The win comes six years after winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery's "Cadillac Riches" game, state lottery officials said.
He purchased both winning tickets from the same location, Food City in Turners Falls.
Miller's latest win matched a February 18 drawing, which he claimed at the Massachusetts Lottery headquarters this month.
Instead of taking $25,000 a year, he decided to cash out a one-time payment of $390,000 before taxes, lottery officials said.
Food City will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
It is unclear what Miller will do with his prize money, but with luck like his, he might as well buy more lottery tickets.
