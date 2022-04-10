No injuries were reported after manhole fires in New York's Times Square sent crowds running Sunday evening, police and fire officials said.
Two manhole covers were affected by cable failure, said energy provider Con Edison spokesperson Karl-Erik Stromsta.
One cover was part of an explosion, while the second was found smoking, Stromsta said.
Shortly before 7 p.m., people in the high-traffic shopping and tourist area took off running after reportedly hearing a loud bang or explosion, social media videos show.
Firefighters searched surrounding areas for elevated carbon monoxide levels, the New York City Fire Department said. The type of manhole covers -- gas, water, sewer or subway -- that caught fire wasn't immediately known.
No customer outages or injuries were reported, Stromsta said.
