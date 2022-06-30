McDONOUGH — The McDonough City Council approved a $24.2 million general fund budget June 20 following a public hearing on the spending document.
The general fund budget includes a 10% pay increase for all employees, along with several new positions — including fire personnel, a structural engineer and other public safety personnel.
Finance Director Frank Milazi said the goal for the budget was to provide the city with "a brighter future and brighter services."
"You have to know where you want to go," Milazi said regarding the financial objective. "If you don't know where you want to go, you would end up somewhere you don't want to be."
Milazi said the pay increase for employees was needed to make the city more competitive in the marketplace.
"Studies have shown that the city of McDonough pays its employees much lower than surrounding cities of its size, including our own Henry County that pays way more than us," Milazi said. "In order to retain our current employees, the city thought of investing in its employees by giving them a 10% salary increase across the board, including our public safety personnel."
Most residents will pay more in property taxes due to an increase in assessed values, according to Milazi. For the past 11 years the city has rolled back its millage rate every year but two, including the current fiscal year. The budget is based on a millage rate of 3.019, which was rolled back from the 3.615 millage rate that was in place in fiscal years 2022 and 2022.
"Even though the city rolled back the millage rate, residents will see their tax bill going up not because the city raised taxes but because property assessed values went up with a corresponding increase in taxes," Milazi said.
"If people were to sell their homes, they would get more money this year than they would have last year because the home values went up."
The financial director advised for the council to maintain its millage at a minimum of 3 mills in the future.
"If there will be another rollback next year it is likely it will be below 3 mills," Milazi said. "I don't think that's where we want to go next year, so if next year there will be no rollback just know we may not want to go to 3 mills, otherwise we would not have enough funds next year to provide services."
A schedule of the rollbacks was provided during its regularly schedule June 20 meeting. Overall, Mayor Sandra Vincent said she was content with the rollback set for the proposed 2023 budget.
"We actually started when a new budget year was taking place, so I really feel good that we are doing a rollback this year because it's a reset button, and we don't want to impose any additional challenges on our citizens without doing proper review," Vincent said.
To assist with future finances the council will review its contractual agreements which "will give us a better lens of where we are financially as a city in terms of costs," Vincent said.
The proposed budget had been viewed online 367 times at the time that it was presented during the June 20 regularly scheduled meeting. Vincent said the city will be looking into future analytics to see which parts of the budget spark viewers' interest.
"We will be seeking deeper data," Vincent said. "We want to know what page are most readers interested in so the city can respond to the needs of the public."
