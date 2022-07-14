McDONOUGH — Henry County police are investigating a July 9 single-vehicle car accident on Ga. Highway 20 that claimed the life of the car’s passenger and injured the driver.
Locust Grove resident Lauren Scott, 22, died from the accident that happened just after midnight east of Elliott Road. The driver of the 2010 Ford Mustang was not identified by police.
Department spokesman Capt. Randy Lee said the case is still active and being investigated by the HCPD Traffic Unit.
No further information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.