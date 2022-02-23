McDONOUGH — Viewing submitted photos and evidence surveillance videos just got a little easier for the McDonough Police Department.
The City Council on Feb. 21 approved Chief Ken Noble’s request to purchase software that will allow officers and detectives to open nearly any type of file needed for investigations.
For example, Noble explained, the department may receive surveillance video of a burglary, but it requires a proprietary program to access and view.
The new software, iNPUT-ACE, will allow police not only to watch the video with better quality, but record and take still shots.
The agreement with iPUT-ACE is non-binding at a cost of $2,495 for the first year and $1,995 for subsequent years should the department choose to continue using the software. It will be paid using general funds.
The department has also received approval to replace its handheld E-ticket readers, similar to a cell phone, with Tyler Technologies web based E-citation licenses for use on laptops or tablets.
Devices currently used by officers scan drivers licenses to populate a citation.
Noble said errors are being made with the outdated devices that have to be sent in for repair.
He said moving to the new software will eliminate the handheld devices, minimize mistakes and make the department more efficient.
The department will receive 25 licenses at a total cost of $25,600 to be paid from the general fund. The annual reoccurring cost is $5,600.
