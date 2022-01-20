McDONOUGH — Two new fire engines are coming to the McDonough Fire Department.
The City Council approved the department’s request on Jan. 18 to purchase a new ladder truck and pumper truck. The total cost is $1.7 million to be paid for using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax V funds.
Deputy Fire Chief Dave Williams explained during the council meeting that the department is currently working with a 22-year-oldpumper truck and ladder that’s 18 years old. Both should be replaced at about the 10-year mark, he said.
“They’re not near as reliable as they once were,” he said, noting that maintenance cost on the trucks will continue to increase.
Ten-8 Fire & Safety LLC of Forsyth will build the trucks. They’re expected to be completed in 12-15 months.
The city will prepay for the equipment prior to delivery. Doing so will save the city $58,454. Additionally, the city will save an additional $127,000 if contracts are signed by Jan. 29.
Williams said though the fire department has not previously paid for equipment prior to receiving it, the practice is not uncommon among other departments.
“This was new to me, and I didn’t know it was something common until I started speaking with other departments,” Williams said. “It’s not uncommon to do so with a reputable company.”
Mayor Sandra Vincent requested that an “extra layer of protection” be added to contracts with Ten-8 that may allow the city to cancel or institute penalties deemed appropriate should certain benchmarks not be met.
City Attorney Jim Elliott said he felt “quite sure” that some language could be added and negotiated with the vendors.
He noted that based on his experience that prepaying for equipment is a fairly common practice among fire departments because trucks are so expensive to build.
Vincent said based on the time it takes to build the trucks and rising costs, she feels relatively safe that council was making the right decision to approve the purchases and prepayment.
“We’re saving $185,000 which can be used else where for public safety,” she said.
She also said that she would rather the investment be made in the new fire trucks now instead of waiting until the city doesn’t have a choice.
“We can get ahead of the curve,” she said.
The two trucks the department is currently using will remain in the fleet and moved to reserve status.
The vote was five in favor with Council member Vanessa Thomas abstaining.
