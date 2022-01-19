McDONOUGH — The Downtown Entertainment District established in McDonough in January 2021 will remain indefinitely.
On Tuesday, the McDonough City Council voted 4-2 to keep the ordinance in place.
Last year, the council opted to revisit the ordinance one year from its creation to assess its effect. The district allows visitors to walk around with an alcoholic beverage in a specially marked cup within portions of the city Monday-Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.
Main Street Director Cinderella Bennett said she has not received any complaints about the entertainment district, adding that it has helped to increase business for merchants around the square.
It’s helped with the vibe of the square … and (brought) the energy we’re looking for,” Bennett said. “It’s been a great addition.”
Mayor Sandra Vincent agreed.
“It has been very beneficial,” she said. “We have received a great number of feedback from the various merchants saying that it is good for their businesses.”
Council member Kam Varner was also in support stating “it’s been great, effective and very successful.”
Council member Vanessa Thomas proposed changing the hours Monday-Thursday from noon to 11 p.m. to 5-11 p.m., but the suggestion receive no traction from council.
The entertainment district encompasses four blocks around the McDonough Square, though the square itself is not included because it’s a city park. Open containers are also prohibited from being carried in the adjacent rights of way of churches, government buildings and residential homes.
Location information and the city ordinance can be read by visitors via the QR code on the specially purchased cup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.