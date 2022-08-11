McDONOUGH — A McDonough High School student was taken into custody Wednesday morning when a gun he was carrying went off.
According to Henry County Schools officials, the unidentified student had two guns in his bag. One discharged after he reportedly dropped the backpack.
Spokesman JD Hardin the Henry County Police Department SRO unit, school and district officials quickly responded to reports of what sounded like a gunshot. The investigation led police to the student in short order.
Hardin said no students or staff were injured.
The incident trigger hard lockdown at the high school and soft lockdown at McDonough Middle School Wednesday morning.
A soft lockdown allows staff and students to move about the building, but no one is permitted to enter or exit the school.
A hard lockdown requires all staff and students to shelter in place and no movement is allowed within the building.
“The rapid response of our law enforcement partners resulted in the lockdowns at McDonough High School and adjacent McDonough Middle School being lived in order for school operations to proceed as normal,” Hardin said.
