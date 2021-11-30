The McDonough Housing Authority has been selected by the Georgia Municipal Association to receive one of the Employee Health & Wellbeing Incentive Grants awarded statewide to promote worksite programs designed to enhance the health and wellbeing of the city employees and family members.
Awards are made to members of the GMA GMEBS Life and Health Insurance Fund, underwritten by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, based on a city’s commitment to employee health and demonstrated collaboration with other community groups and organizations engaged in health promotion.
As part of the grant process, the Authority designated a Health Promotion Champion to develop a workplace health promotion action plan and to attend Local Government Risk Management Services’ (LGRMS) High Impact Health Promotion Champion training session.
Workplace wellbeing programs have a demonstrated track record of improving employee health and quality of life while reducing medical claims and improving workplace morale. The GMA offers wellbeing services to all member cities through LGRMS, a not-for-profit agency operated jointly with the Association County Commissioners of Georgia.
Employees will be offered a confidential health assessment program using a Health Risk Appraisal, with blood pressure screening and health improvement feedback.
"We are pleased that the GMA recognizes our interest in employee health and in managing health care costs. This grant will help us provide new programs to our staff and their families," said Alisha Brown, administrator of the Housing Authority.
The GMA – GMEBS is available to all Georgia Municipal Association members. Currently, several cities, authorities, and regional commissions participate in the health plan. All cities, authorities, and regional commissions participating in the GMA – GMEBS are eligible to apply for the Health & Wellbeing Incentive Grants on an annual basis.
