...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
McDONOUGH — McDonough Police are looking for two men who were allegedly involved in multiple armed robberies on Feb. 24.
A pedestrian was robbed on City Square Boulevard, followed by a second person sitting in their car at the PDQ Oil Change on Permier Way.
In both cases, the victims were hit in the head with a pistol before they were robbed, police said in a release.
The suspects are describe as a light skin male, possibly Hispanic, wearing all black and gray shoes and a dark skin male wearing black and white sandals and a “unique” coat with a print design on the back.
Anyone with information on the suspects or incidents is asked to call Detective W. Poss at 470-878-1091 or email at wposs@mcdonoughga.org.
