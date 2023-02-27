030123_HDH_Robbery.jpg

McDonough police are looking for two males suspected in two armed robberies on Feb. 24.

 Special Photo

McDONOUGH — McDonough Police are looking for two men who were allegedly involved in multiple armed robberies on Feb. 24.

A pedestrian was robbed on City Square Boulevard, followed by a second person sitting in their car at the PDQ Oil Change on Permier Way.

