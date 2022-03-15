McDONOUGH — McDonough police are looking for a man accused of shoplifting from the Kohl’s store on Ga. Highway 20.
Police said the suspect placed items into a cart and left the store via the fire exit without paying on Feb. 10.
He is described as a white male with a beard wearing a blue Underarmour shirt and a blue Magellan hat. The man also appears to have a tattoo on the top of his left hand.
Anyone with information the suspect’s identity is asked to call Detective W. Poss at 470-878-1091 or email wposs@mcdonoughga.org.
