McDONOUGH — The McDonough Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a woman accused of theft.
On March 12, the unidentified woman went into the US Beauty Mart on Ga. Highway 20 in McDonough. The suspect left the store with the items without paying.
The woman was seen wearing green sweat pants and a red hoodie with the word Drip on the front and a picture of cash money on the back. She was last seen getting out of a white Audi.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Detective Rodriguez at 470-878-1092, or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
