MCDONOUGH — A proposal for the city of McDonough to buy two trolleys for nearly $500,000 failed as the City Council came to a stalemate during a Thursday work session.

The City Council voted 3-3-1 on a proposal to buy two trolleys from Mobile 1 for $482,052 — with $349,000 of the money coming from ARPA funds.

