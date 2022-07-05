McDonough resident seeks recognition for notable ancestors

A family portrait Deonte Smith created of his extended family. From left: Hattie Mae, Rosie, Leola, known as “Shug,” Elsie, Mary’s husband Dan…
McDONOUGH — Deontè Smith was only 10 years old when his great-grandmother began narrating stories of journeys the women in her family took assisting many African-American women with childbirths throughout the mid-1900s.
His great-grandmother, Mary Alberta Childs, was known simply as Miss Alberta in the city of McDonough — where she performed most of her services.
Childs could describe the days her mother, Hattie Miranda Stewart-Barnes, would take her from house to house offering aid to women in need.
“There were doctors, but there were not doctors for African-Americans to go to be healed from what was ailing them,” Smith said. “From what I was told (Hattie Barnes) had special gifts in holistic healing.”
But what Smith later came to understand was the purpose behind Childs’ storytelling — to have her family’s historical significance documented.
According to Smith, the mother-daughter duo was recognized as midwives, but there were no certificates, degrees, or even ledgers available to document the pair’s career due to the limitation of resources for African Americans during those times.
Smith only knows the stories to be true through the women’s signatures on many of his family’s birth certificates and the stories his great-grandmother. And after the passing of his great-grandmother, her daughter, Lillie Ruth, picked up the storytelling.
“I’m not sure how they were appointed to be midwives, but through the gifts that I heard from my grandmother and her sisters, I know they must have been given a license to understand the body,” Smith said.
Mary Alberta Childs was born Oct. 4, 1902. Childs is the daughter of Hattie Barnes and was known in McDonough as "Miss Alberta." Barnes taught…
The discussions Smith had with his late grandmother helped him with his mission to have the midwives’ stories authenticated.
Ultimately Barnes and Childs had delivered nearly 2,000 babies in the city. The number was calculated from the times the family began their midwives careers — Barnes, from 1910 to 1950 and Childs, from 1940 to 1960. Phillips was also active as a midwife from 1948 to 1960, but her deliveries have yet to be calculated.
Smith’s initial searches led him to Willie D. Lemon.
Lemon, who died Sept. 6, 1997 — his 75th birthday — was a prominent mortician who had a lifelong career in the funeral service industry doing business since February 1959 at Lemon & Helton Funeral Home on Simpson Street in McDonough.
Smith said Lemon and Childs worked closely together — possibly in the remaining years of her time as a midwife.
“They would meet after she brought the babies into the world, and he would take that documentation to create a birth certificate for those babies,” Smith said. “My grandmother would jokingly say that Mary would bring the children into the world while Willie would take them out.”
Lillie Ruth Childs Phillips is the daughter of Mary Alberta Childs. Phillips assisted her mother with the midwife practice from 1948 to 1960. …
Willie G. Varner, a 90-year-old long-time resident of McDonough, said she never met Barnes, Childs or Phillips, but she did hear whisperings about Childs and her history with Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in her early years.
Varner was a young volunteer helping families register to vote in the times that James Windel “J.W” Lemon was president of Georgia NAACP and former postal worker in the 1950s.
“She (Childs) didn’t deliver me, but I did hear about her,” Varner said. “All I knew was that she was a midwife and that she delivered babies.”
Smith’s family also forged a special bond with the Welch and McGarity families, but those who knew the mother-daughter duo are now deceased.
“There was some kind of connection there,” Smith said. “They knew my grandmother, and I would ask her ‘How do you know these people?’ and she would say my momma raised them.”
Rufus Stewart, who currently holds the District I seat for the McDonough Council, is also a direct family member of the late Childs. Stewart is Childs’ cousin.
The 68-year-old could not remember much about Childs’ character or even her features, “but she knew more about me,” Stewart said.
“Actually she delivered me,” he added. “That’s what I was told growing up.”
Looking for more footprints, Smith filled gaps of his family’s connections with the Mt Carmel Baptist Church located at 637 Ga. Highway 42 South in McDonough.
Barnes and Childs were both natives of Jackson but were located near the little town of Ola. Childs and her family attended the Mt Carmel Baptist Church when it was initially located in the unincorporated town of Ola.
Soon after the church moved to the McDonough address. This is what brought the Childs family to McDonough, Stewart said. Childs took on active roles working on the usher board and, in her older years, became the head mother at the Baptist church.
“She use to drive people around like a taxi service,” Stewart said Monday. “That’s just about all I knew about her.”
Hattie Miranda Stewart-Barnes delivered Paulince Childs, one of Barnes' granddaughters.
Mary Alberta Childs delivered two of her daughter Pauline's children, all of her daughter Nina's children, and all of her daughter Leola's chi…
As Smith works to find more of those missing pieces in his family’s history, he builds a sense of honor to have known his grandmothers and the family’s contribution to the community.
“What my grandma used to say is I just want people to know them,” Smith said.
Since 2010 Smith has been seeking to have his family recognized in a significant way. On March 21 the City Council recognized the mother-daughter pair for Women History Month — proclaiming the day in the pair’s names.
The 37-year-old also submitted a request to have the council rename two available streets along the McDonough one-way pairs after the mother-daughter duo. Earlier last month the council sought to approve the recommendations made for Jonesboro and Keys Ferry streets, to rename it Mary Childs Street, and the street currently known as Geranium Drive to be renamed Hattie Barnes Street.
The proposal is now awaiting more public discussions regarding the name changes but Smith hopes his efforts will prevail.
“It’s an honor for me to even be able to carry the stories I know,” Smith said. “Now, I’m the person being asked the questions, and I am humbled to be able to carry the information. It has opened up so many areas of getting them recognized largely.”
