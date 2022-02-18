McDONOUGH – City of McDonough Solicitor Pro Tempore Andrea Boyd will challenge incumbent Henry County Chief Magistrate Judge Martin Jones in the May nonpartisan election.
“My campaign is about hope, help and community. The pandemic took a huge toll on Henry County families, many who are now facing evictions. It is not enough to post eviction information on a website because likely those facing eviction do not have access. Magistrate Court is the 'triage' of our court system in which many citizens represent themselves. The Chief Magistrate Judge must be fair, impartial and accessible. I am ready to serve in a way that puts people first,” said Boyd. “Magistrate Court is the People’s Court, and the people need someone who understands and respects every community in the county.”
Boyd also operates her own law firm and specializes in civil, family, and personal injury law. Her professional and academic affiliations have included the Henry County Bar Association, Georgia Association of Women Lawyers, Georgia Trial Lawyers Association, Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys, Gate City Bar Association, American Bar Association, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc..
The Henry County Magistrate Court hears cases related to civil claims of $15,000 or less, disposseory cases, garnishments, foreclosures, issues criminal arrest warrants, conducts probable cause hearings and prosecutes misdemeanor bad check violations and county ordinance violations.
“Henry County deserves more. As part of my private practice I advocate for people. As solicitor pro tempore, while prosecuting cases in Municipal Court, I use this opportunity to impact the lives of people in a positive manner and to help Henry County. I dedicate countless pro bono hours to help the underprivileged and underserved in our community. As the next chief magistrate judge, I will bring the same energy and spirit of doing more to the bench,” said Boyd.
Boyd is a founding advisory board member for the Shaquille O’Neal Henry County Boys & Girls Club. Over the course of three years, Boyd, along with the advisory board and community leaders, worked to develop a plan and secure support to open the Boys & Girls Club. In August 2021, the Boys & Girls Club began serving students in Henry County.
Boyd is the mother of three and grandmother of five. She is married to Kenneth Ratliff, an army veteran and general contractor. She is an active member of Tabernacle of Praise Church International since 2006. For more information about Boyd and her campaign, please visit www.boydforhenry.com.
