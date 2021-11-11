COLUMBUS — A McDonough military veteran has been inducted as a member of the Georgia Military Veterans’ Hall of Fame in Columbus, according to Rick White, director of the organization.
He is Army Command Sergeant Major Samuel David Hernandez, a 30-year active-duty veteran and combat veteran of nearly five years with the Special Forces in Vietnam where he repeatedly led Long Range Reconnaissance teams deep behind enemy lines. These missions were credited with recovering American prisoners of war, capturing enemy soldiers and collecting critical intelligence.
For his many heroic acts, “Sammy” was awarded four Bronze Star Medals for Valor and three Purple Hearts, among numerous other awards. He also participated in a High-Altitude Low Opening (HALO) insertion into enemy territory, the very first combat freefall airborne mission of its type in U.S. Army history. During a later tour in Grenada as CSM of an 82nd Airborne Division unit, he participated in Operation “Urgent Fury,” which resulted in the rescue of several hundred American medical students being held by local Communist leaders.
Through 2021, there have been 147 veterans installed in this Hall of Fame since its founding in 2013. Sixteen veterans were installed in ceremonies this month in Columbus.
The others include:
• Navy Commander Ormand Craig Fowler Jr. of Savannah.
• Army Major James McLennon Grimshaw of Townsend.
• Army Command Sergeant Major Michael Thomas Hall of Columbus.
• Army Technical Sergeant Dallas Scott Hudgens Jr. of Duluth (posthumous).
• Air Force Major General George Marvin Johnson Jr. of Macon (posthumous).
• Army Captain Alfred J. Landgraff of Marietta (posthumous).
• Marine Corps Master Sergeant John Patrick Newport Jr. of Woodstock.
• Army Colonel Thaddeus Raymond Sobieski of Atlanta (posthumous).
• Army Lieutenant Colonel James Michael Sprayberry of LaGrange.
• Army Lieutenant Colonel Myron Edward Squires of Jasper.
• Army Lieutenant Colonel Clark Jackson Thompson of Dahlonega (posthumous).
• Army Colonel John William Thompson of Alpharetta.
• Army Captain Robert Acquinn Thompson of Lincolnton (posthumous).
• Air Force Brigadier General Larry Dean Wright of Newnan
Among those inducted was the late Scott Hudgens of Duluth, a World War II veteran, who donated 775 acres of mountain land in Cherokee County near Canton for the Georgia National Veterans Cemetery.
The mission of the Georgia Military Veterans Hall of Fame is to honor Georgia veterans, educate youth and citizens about Georgie military veteran heroes, and prepare future leaders through its military scholarship program. Gifts to the Hall of Fame, a 501c3 corporation, are tax deductible and may be mailed to 5805 State Bridge Road, Suite G-379, Johns Creek, Ga. 30097.
Anyone may nominate veterans for inclusion in the Hall of Fame. Deadline for the 2022 ceremony will be Aug. 27, 2022. The next induction ceremony will be on Nov. 7, 2022.
