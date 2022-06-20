McDONOUGH — The Caribbean Association of Georgia Inc is celebrating their 10th Annual McDonough Cultural Festival Saturday.
This year’s theme is unity and honoring the Caribbean American culture during Caribbean American Heritage Month.
Festival-goers will enjoying live music by Reggae artists Kenne Blessin and Michael Star. There will be an all-female cricket tournament, and a wide variety of food and drinks. There will also be from vendors offering fashion, jewelry and services. A kids zone will give children a place to play on inflatable participate in games and face painting as well as win giveaways.
The festival will be held on June 25 from 1-8 p.m. at Avalon Park, 1068 Industrial Parkway in McDonough.
For more information, visit www.caribbeangeorgia.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.