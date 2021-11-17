McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners has unanimously voted to table a resolution declaring the train, silo and road scraper at Heritage Park surplus items.
Declaring the pieces surplus would mean they would be removed from the park and sold to the highest bidder.
Director of Parks and Recreation Jonathon Penn said the items do not fit into the department’s plan to revitalize the park while posing a risk factor to park visitors.
Penn did not elaborate on what those future plans would entail.
Holly Lafontaine, director of risk management, said the county had a “couple of reports of minor injuries” two years ago from children climbing on farm equipment. The equipment was removed from the park.
She said while risk management has not received reports of children being hurt on the train, they’re fearful that it could happen.
“As risk management, it is our job to prevent,” she said. “We don’t like people getting hurt. I do have a lot of fears about the train and some of the buildings at that location.”
Heritage Park is home to a number of buildings deemed the Historic Village, including an old school house, log cabin, cook house and Henry County’s first library.
Additionally, the Veterans Museum, Veterans Wall of Honor, Jason T. Harper Event Center and ball fields are located at the park. The train is a replica of the No. 7 train involved in the 1900 Camp Creek Parkway accident.
Residents speaking during public comment called the park beloved and questioned why the structures and other items have been neglected.
Gretchen Konas said she and others met and walked the park with the late Commissioner Gary Barham, who said the issues at the park would be addressed. She suggested instead of using money to move the pieces that it be spent to repair them.
Teacher Don Dunlap said he uses the park’s train as part of his class curriculum, which includes visiting the train. He said he appreciates the community’s rich history and doesn’t want to see it disappear.
“Removal of the engine would disconnect students from the history of the area,” Dunlap said.
Arolue Flemmen Prater said moving the items is a “total disregard and disrespect of Henry County’s history.”
Commissioner Bruce Holmes suggested creating an intergovernmental agreement with McDonough to donate the train to the city.
Commissioner Johnny Wilson noted that more children are hurt on the ball fields than on the train.
“But we’re not taking them away,” he said.
“It’s named Heritage Park, but we’ll be taking the heritage out,” he said. “Next thing would be to change the park name."
Wilson added that he would not support moving the items.
Commissioner Greg Cannon said he has visited the park and has concerns about the safety of all the structures. He asked to table the decision.
“This is a matter that needs further discussion and comments,” he said.
Board Chair Carlotta Harrell agreed with Cannon, asking about potential relocation of the pieces and questioning the park revitalization plans. She suggested a possible town hall meeting to get additional input from citizens.
“The parks do belong to the residents,” she said.
