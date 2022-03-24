McDONOUGH — The city of McDonough’s Human Resources Department is moving into the 21st century.
What’s happening: HR is shifting from an analogue system to an online digital portal using UKG Human Resources Information Software. Currently, city employees still do everything on paper documents that are later scanned into a computer.
From payroll to hiring, reviews, promotions, departmental changes, management and document creation will be handled via the software rather than paper.
HR Director Nick Calhoun said it’s an all-in-one solution that will affect every employee from hire to retire and in between.
Benefits: Calhoun explained that processing biweekly payroll takes about 35 man hours. That will be eliminated with the new software.
When employees clock in via computer or app, the data is transferred to supervisors who approve it and the information is processed.
He said when the program was shown to the payroll manager “she was taken aback that this was a possibility.”
“No more an hour with me, two hours with a supervisor, then an hour with payroll. That process is for each department,” he said. “Those 35 hours spent every two weeks costs the city thousands of dollars in productivity.”
Employees will be able to request time off, look up pay stubs, W2s, accumulated vacation time and see available benefits.
Calhoun said the program will be a big help to employees.
Council comments: Mayor Sandra Vincent called the analogue way of doing things “very archaic and extremely time consuming.”
“This is really a game changer,” she said, adding the change was a great move forward.
City Council members were shocked the city was still using paper.
“I had no idea we hadn’t switched over,” said Council member Vanessa Thomas.
Council member Jamal Burt said he also didn’t know the city was using something so archaic.
“I really think this is needed,” he said.
Council member Kam Varner said despite the “hefty price tag” it’s important for the city to make an investment in human capital, especially in times such as COVID.
“We have to have the ability to accommodate our employees,” she said.
The financials: The first year will cost the city $47,724, which includes a one-time set up fee of $10,250. The annual cost thereafter is $34,266, plus an additional $300 yearly for IT support.
The cost could fluctuate as it is based on the number employees the city has on staff. Currently there are 185 employees. Fully staffed the city employs 197 people. The price per employee is $15 monthly.
Calhoun said he looked in depth at several other programs, some cheaper and some more expensive. Overall, he said, UK was the highest scoring when making comparisons.
Final approval: The City Council unanimously approved the purchase of the software during the March 21 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.