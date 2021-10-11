McDONOUGH — From terrifying to cute and nostalgic to humorous, the 70 scarecrows on and around the McDonough Square have something for everyone.
The city’s 9th annual Squarecrow Contest is happening throughout October.
Frances Allen walked the square with her granddaughters Ava, 7, and Elaine, 5 on Monday. They were laughing and making faces while taking photos at the Duncan’s Lawncare display.
Allen said she and the girls were meeting up with family for lunch, arriving early to walk the square to see the scarecrows. She said they’ve made it a point to see them the last three years she’s lived in McDonough.
“I love it,” she said about the scarecrows. “I love this whole town.”
Sandy Williamson was also on the square this week with her 3-year-old granddaughter, Willa Willamson. The pair were carefully looking over each display.
Sandy said they come up from Jackson every year to see the scarecrows.
“We love it,” she said. “Willa loves it because she gets to touch and interact with all the scarecrows.”
Cathy Lacey, administrative assistant at the Welcome Center, said the displays have brightened up the downtown area.
“It’s wonderful to see the families here with their kids taking pictures,” she said.
It’s not just residents enjoying the scarecrows. Lacey said visitors have come from as far away from Kennesaw, Marietta and Peachtree City just to see the scarecrows.
“They come here to see the amazing work and detail our participants have put into their displays,” she said. “We’re happy to have everyone.”
Visitors are invited to vote for their favorite scarecrow. The one with the most votes will win the People’s Choice award.
Ballots can be dropped off at Charlie’s, Gritz Family Restaurant, Scoops, Crust & Craft and the Welcome Center.
The 9th annual Squarecrow Contest winners will be announced on Oct. 30 on Main Street McDonough’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MainStreetMcDonoughProgram.
