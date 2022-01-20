STOCKBRIDGE – Visitors and patients at Piedmont Henry Hospital must now wear medical masks, as opposed to cloth masks, when at the hospital.
The goal of the updated masking policy is to prevent the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19. The new rule applies across the Piedmont system to visitors, patients and staff.
“Medical masks, when worn properly, offer a better fit for those wearing them and can provide a better level of protection than cloth masks,” said Lily Henson, M.D., CEO of Piedmont Henry.
Surgical masks, KN95 or N95 masks are accepted. If a patient or visitor does not have an appropriate mask, hospital staff will provide one.
For more information about Piedmont Henry, visit piedmont.org/henry.
