Mega Millions jackpot soars to $630 million after no winner matched all 6 numbers Tuesday

The Mega Millions jackpot topped $550 million ahead of July 19's drawing.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to $630 million after there were no winners to match Tuesday's winning six numbers.

The numbers were 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 plus the gold Mega Ball 25, according to the lottery's website. The night's $555 million jackpot was the fifth largest in the lottery's history.

