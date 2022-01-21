McDONOUGH — The Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club of Henry County is accepting new members ages 6-18.
The club is open from 2-8 p.m. Monday to Friday and offers several programs including academic, sports, health and fitness and culinary arts.
Annual memberships start at $75 per year. However, some membership fees may be waived.
The club is located at 166 Holly Smith Road in McDonough. For more information, email Jeltiza Valencia at JValencia@bgcma.org or call 470-352-6959.
Membership registration is also available online at www.bgcma.org/club/shaquille-oneal-boys-girls-club/.
