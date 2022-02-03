McDONOUGH — The Disciples of Antioch, a Christian motorcycle club, is hosting a memorial ride in honor of Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai on March 19.
The event, the group said, is to honor the legacy of Desai and to show respect to his family.
The ride will begin at Henry County Police Department headquarters, 108 Zack Hinton Parkway in McDonough and end at Falcons Fury HD, 900 Dogwood Drive in Conyers.
The cost to participate is $30 per rider and $10 for passengers. Monies raised will be donated to the Desai family.
Registration is from 8-10:30 a.m. at HCPD. The ride if fully escorted and features raffle prizes, food and music.
Desai, a 17-year law enforcement veteran, died on Nov. 8, 2021 from injuries sustained on Nov. 4, 2021 while attempting to arrest a suspect.
Desai, 38, left behind a wife and two children.
For more information about the memorial ride, contact Matt Davis at 770-570-2209.
