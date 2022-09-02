McDONOUGH — A number of speakers came together Saturday, Aug. 27 during a virtual live mentoring event for Henry County’s teenage boys.
The program, Ignite My Fire, was developed to give teen boys an opportunity to learn about a host of topics including financial literacy, health and wellness, critical thinking and self care.
Representatives from a number of industries also discussed a variety of careers from the military, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Atlanta Fire & Rescue, Google, Rap Plug Academy, Delta TechOps and Global Entertainment Group film and television.
Events such as the Beast X Books Lab taught attendees how to write lyrics, make beats and create songs. ENGAGEathon and AI Nerd gave students an opportunity to pitch an idea for a company. Winners received a strategy planning session and an art drawing contest winner was selected by attendees.
“We had amazing companies and speakers that came out to the event with the sole purpose of sparking curio using in teen boys and sharing with them possibilities in their future,” event organizers said.
McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent presented event founder Sharlene Sanders with a proclamation declaring Aug. 27 as Ignite My Fire Day.
A second event, aimed at teen girls in planned for March 2023.
