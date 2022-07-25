The first publicly released body-worn camera videos from officers at the Robb Elementary School massacre show Pedro "Pete" Arredondo, the school district's police chief, at the center of the police response: giving orders, conveying and receiving information, and officers deferring to his position when confused over their roles or response to the shooting.

The videos, together with other documents released so far, undermine Arredondo's claim that he did not consider himself to be in command that afternoon. The footage shows officers taking their cues from him, waiting on his direction and Arredondo coordinating officers in the hallway outside the classroom where the shooter killed 19 students and two teachers.

