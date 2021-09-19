A military training aircraft crashed into two homes in Lake Worth, Texas, on Sunday, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.
The two occupants of the military training jet have been taken to a local hospital for treatment, the fire department said.
The three people injured from those homes were treated and released at the scene, according to a release from Fort Worth Fire Department Public Information Officer Kristen O'Hare.
The crash occurred between the 4000 blocks of Tejas and Dakota trails, said the Lake Worth Police Department said.
All fires have been extinguished at this time. Fire, police and other public safety agencies remain on the scene.
Lake Worth is about 8 miles northwest of Fort Worth.
CNN has reached out to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Fort Worth, but has yet to hear back.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.