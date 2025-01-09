...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...A mix of multiple winter precipitation types are expected.
Total snow and sleet accumulations up to 3 inches and ice
accumulations up to one third of an inch are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Significant ice accumulation on
power lines and tree limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting
power outages. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice accumulations have been increased across
portions of the I20 and I85 corridors. Additional changes to ice
and snow amounts are possible with future forecast updates.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use
extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.
&&
McDONOUGH — Henry County’s branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. all weekend long starting on Jan. 18.
This year’s brunch is themed around the mission to engage youth in protecting freedom, justice and democracy. The free brunch will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church from 8-11 a.m. allowing attendees an opportunity to explore the church’s role in preserving Dr. King’s legacy. Donations of $25/ticket or $250 for a table with eight guests are optional but would be appreciated.
