McDONOUGH — Henry County’s branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. all weekend long starting on Jan. 18.

This year’s brunch is themed around the mission to engage youth in protecting freedom, justice and democracy. The free brunch will be held at Shiloh Baptist Church from 8-11 a.m. allowing attendees an opportunity to explore the church’s role in preserving Dr. King’s legacy. Donations of $25/ticket or $250 for a table with eight guests are optional but would be appreciated.

