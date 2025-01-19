MLK Jr. Day of Service Food Drive is Monday

MCDONOUGH —  In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Community Development For Real People is holding a Day of Service Food Drive Monday, Jan. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1781 Georgia Highway 42, McDonough.

Volunteers are invited to report at 9:30 a.m. to help with set-up and packing food bags. The food drive aims to collect non-perishable items to support local families in need.

