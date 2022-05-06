McDONOUGH — The city of McDonough has instituted a five month moratorium for multi-family rezoning requests.
The reason, according to City Attorney Jim Elliott, is to address concerns multi-family housing developments create, such as increased traffic and burdens on the city’s infrastructure, public services and police and fire protection.
The moratorium is in effect until Oct. 5 during which time no rezoning applications will be accepted for multi-family residential district (RM-75), residential townhouse district (RTD), and residential condominium district (RCD).
Elliot explained the time will give city officials an opportunity to make any changes to the city code. Such changes could include density requirements, set backs, and limits on the number of units per project.
The plan is to discuss changes during the council’s June retreat, followed by meetings with the community development director in July. Elliot said once a consensus is reached, he will bring the information before the council for approval.
Mayor Sandra Vincent emphasized that while applications will not be taken, discussions with developers will continue.
“I don’t want to say we’re just going to shut the door because the purpose of this is to allow that catch up time,” she said. “Even if there’s not an application, conversations with different entities within the community will continue.”
Any applications already filed with the city will move forward.
The approval for the moratorium was unanimous.
