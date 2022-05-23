ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $4.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 17 cents more than a week ago, 43 cents more than last month and $1.22 more than this time last year.
It now costs motorists $62.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline.
“Several factors continues to contribute to high pump prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The high cost of crude oil continues to be the main culprit, as well as, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, increase demand, and the switch to summer blend gasoline. The summer blend is more expensive and can add up to ten cents more per gallon depending on the market. Georgians can anticipate Memorial Day weekend gas prices to remain elevated.”
Increased Gas Demand Pushes National Pump Prices Higher
Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 12 cents to $4.59. According to data from the Energy Information Administration, tighter supply and increased demand have pushed pump prices higher. This supply/demand dynamic, combined with volatile crude prices, will likely continue to keep upward pressure on pump prices.
Regional Prices
• Atlanta- $4.15
• Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Brunswick ($4.20), Savannah ($4.15) and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($4.14).
• Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($4.08), Rome ($4.10) and Gainesville ($4.11).
• Georgia Record High Regular Gasoline: $4.29 (3/11/22)
Gas Price Survey Methodology
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.