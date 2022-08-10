STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County Parks and Recreation is hosting a Dodgeball game pitting mothers versus sons.
The entry fee is one bag of Purina dog or cat food any size per person. All food will go to the Henry County animal shelter.
STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County Parks and Recreation is hosting a Dodgeball game pitting mothers versus sons.
The entry fee is one bag of Purina dog or cat food any size per person. All food will go to the Henry County animal shelter.
Children will be divided into two divisions by age — 6-10 and 11-15. Mothers of all ages are welcome.
The game will be held Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at JP Moseley Recreation Center, 1041 Millers Mill Road in Stockbridge.
To register, visit www.hcprd.org and click on the register online button or call 770-288-7300.
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the for the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
