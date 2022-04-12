Multiple people were shot in a Brooklyn subway station where "several undetonated devices" were also found on Tuesday morning, the Fire Department of New York said.
The FDNY did not elaborate on the devices found, but said they were called to the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood for a smoke condition at about 8:30 a.m. There, multiple people were found shot, the FDNY said.
The NYPD tweeted to avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn.
The Metropolitan Transit Authority, which operates the subways, says they are also investigating the incident and that D, N and R trains are holding in both directions in Brooklyn.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
